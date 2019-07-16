Armed robbery at Prescott Valley Comfort Suites; police seeking information
Suspect pointed handgun at clerk, demanded money
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) are seeking information about an armed robbery that took place at the Comfort Suites in Prescott Valley on Saturday, July 13.
Officers were dispatched to the hotel, located at 2601 N. Crownpointe Drive, at about 9 p.m. while the robbery was in progress, PVPD reported Tuesday morning, July 16. By the time they arrived on the scene, however, the suspect had already fled in a small, dark-colored vehicle. Detectives currently believe the suspect is a male and was the only one involved in the crime, said Javier Martinez, PVPD public information officer.
Surveillance footage and victim statements indicate the suspect, who was wearing a black ski mask, pointed a handgun at a clerk, demanded money and then drove off. Martinez said due to the ongoing investigation, the PVPD could not disclose the amount of money stolen.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or file an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.
For questions, comments, or information, the PVPD can also be reached at 928-772-9267, or by email at police@pvaz.net.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- 2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Struggle with opiate addiction lands young man in prison
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
16
|
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
|
TUE
16
|
Prana Salt Therapy.
|
TUE
16
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
TUE
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...