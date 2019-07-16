OFFERS
Prescott Council candidate forum set for Thursday

Left to right: Cathey Rusing, Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr, and Steve Sischka (Courier file photos)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 9:49 p.m.

The nonprofit organizations of Prescott Good Governance and the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County will host a public Prescott City Council candidate forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 18 at the Prescott Centennial Center, 1989 Wineglass Drive.

“The purpose of this event is to provide the public access to candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary,” states a news release for the event. “The objective is to inform as many people as possible of the positions of each candidate.”

Those running are Cathey Rusing and incumbents Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr and Steve Sischka.

“The candidates will be asked prepared questions on themes important to our organizations and its members as well as questions submitted in writing by the audience at the forum,” according to the

release.

