Prescott All-Stars down Lake Havasu to move on in state tournament

KINGMAN — After dropping a close one to Tempe South in the first game of the state tournament on Monday in Kingman, the Prescott Major’s All-Stars came right back out on Tuesday and swiftly defeated Lake Havasu 10-0 to move on in the loser’s bracket.

Manager Terry Magnett knew his Prescott All-Stars were dealt a tough draw when they were seeded to play against renowned powerhouse Tempe South in the tournament opener on Monday. Despite a valiant effort, Prescott couldn’t get one more decisive hit to keep them in the game and went on to lose 5-3, which sent them down to the loser’s bracket.

The loss marked Prescott’s first this season but evidently, it didn’t faze them one bit as they quickly bounced back on Tuesday to blank Lake Havasu 10-0 in four innings. Of course, defense was the key to victory as pitchers Cooper Kasun, Taylor Keppel, Cooper Magnett were all lights out for Prescott. The trio only gave up two hits and struck out four.

Offensively, the team boasted a balanced effort with eight players tallying one RBI each. Magnett said that a Tommy Richardson safety squeeze bunt and a Coley Fundalewicz base hit were the difference-making plays as they helped break the game open en route to an eight-run fourth inning.

“The biggest thing is that we’re playing well. We played two tough games. We just ran into a pretty tough team in Tempe South … they’ve always been a tough district in my experience,” Magnett said. “But tonight, we took care of business and beat Lake Havasu in four innings.”

Prescott returns to action Wednesday as they take on Litchfield Park in the second round of the loser’s bracket at 5:30 p.m. All tournament games are help at Southside Park in Kingman.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.