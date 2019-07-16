Obituary Notice: DeShane Patrick Quasula

DeShane Patrick Quasula, born June 27, 1973, in Kingman, Arizona, died July 10, 2019, in Peach Spring s, Arizona. A Funeral Service will be held from 6-9 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Peach Springs Recreation Center - Gym located at Hualapai Way, Peach Springs, Arizona. Interment will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Peach Springs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.