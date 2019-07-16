Obituary: Douglas Earl Buck
Douglas Earl Buck of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 13, 2019, in Henderson, Nevada. Dr. Buck was born April 26, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Orland C. Buck and Erma A. (Dingman) Buck.
He attended Riverside grade school, Otis E. Bell Jr High, and Idaho Falls High School. Following high school, Doug attended the College of Idaho (Caldwell, Idaho), graduating with a degree in Chemistry. After College, he joined the Air National Guard and trained as a pilot. After his military service, Doug was accepted into the graduate program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed a graduate program in Physical Chemistry and earned a Ph.D. degree in this discipline.
After graduate school, Dr. Buck was employed for many years by US Borax Co. in Southern California, where he directed the company’s Laboratory for Process and Research. After retiring from Borax, he accepted a position in Yakima, Washington, where he developed a process for recovery of Zinc from flue ash. This process converted a toxic industrial byproduct into an additive to increase agricultural production.
In 1965, Dr. Buck met and married Lorna Seavey while in Boston. They had two sons while living in California. Andrew presently lives in Campbell, California. Eric (Carrie) lives in Henderson, Nevada. Doug has four grandsons, Collen (Jade) and great-granddaughter Quinn (1-year-old), Colbie (19 years old), Branson (9 years old) and Barrett (7 years old). Doug reveled in his role as Grandfather and spent many holidays and happy times with his grandsons. His last few weeks were spent building Legos and airplane model kits with his grandsons and having lunch with them at their school every day. Doug’s lifetime interests included almost any outdoor activity, and he was a long-term member of the Sierra Club. He was active in the Forest Service trail maintenance program in Prescott. Memorial services will be held at Victorian Estates Clubhouse, Prescott Valley on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. (For questions or info, please feel free to call Rev Beverley Danusis: 928.277.4057).
Information provided by survivors.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- 2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital
- Struggle with opiate addiction lands young man in prison
- Trading spaces: Stepping Stones, Armadilla Wax Works, $6 Deals to exchange locations in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
16
|
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
|
TUE
16
|
Prana Salt Therapy.
|
TUE
16
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
TUE
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...