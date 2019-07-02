OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 17
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Meet the 10-year-old whose phone call saved 44 baby turtles

In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019 photo, Samantha Kohl, 10, puts her hands around a baby leatherback turtle in Boca Raton, Fla. Kohl helped save 44 baby leatherbacks when they began hatching in the afternoon sun. (Jaclyn Kohl/Palm Beach Post via AP)

In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019 photo, Samantha Kohl, 10, puts her hands around a baby leatherback turtle in Boca Raton, Fla. Kohl helped save 44 baby leatherbacks when they began hatching in the afternoon sun. (Jaclyn Kohl/Palm Beach Post via AP)

BAILEY LEFEVER, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 11:20 p.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Samantha Kohl is just 10 years old. She’d never seen a sea turtle hatch.

But when she saw adults scooping baby turtles out of a nest at South Beach Park on Tuesday (July 2), she remembered what she’d learned at summer camp at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, just north of the spot where she was putting down her towel.

“Should we call Gumbo Limbo?” she asked.

Then, without waiting for an answer, she grabbed her mom’s phone and made the call.

Her quick thinking saved 44 of the 68 baby turtles in the nest and gave adults around her a lesson in what to do in the future in that situation.

One man, Samantha said, had “put a sea turtle on his flip-flop and carried it to the ocean. It was so weird.” Others poured water bottles into the nest, hoping to keep the turtles cool in the sand, which the Pine Crest School student described as feeling like it was “137 degrees.” A few people even picked up the hatchlings to take photos.

“I do understand that they were trying to help, but they weren’t really helping,” she said.

photo

A section of beach is cordened off as leatherback turtles are hatching at a nest in Boca Raton, Fla.(Bailey Lefever/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Turtle nests are common in the summer along Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast beaches. They’re usually marked with poles and tape so beachgoers can avoid disturbing them. The eggs, however, usually hatch at night, with the turtles then finding their way into the Atlantic.

Tuesday was different. Samantha was at the beach with her mother, Jaclyn, and her 13-year-old cousin, Danielle Cowlie. They had arrived when she saw adults digging baby turtles out of the nest. She had learned at Gumbo Limbo that the nest was part of a research study for Florida Atlantic University.

After getting the call, two Gumbo Limbo officials came racing up the beach on ATVs with “sand flying,” Samantha said. They told the lifeguards that they should not to let people touch the nest. “Of course, nobody wanted to admit that they were disturbing the nest,” Jaclyn Kohl said.

Luckily, one lifeguard had collected what eggs and turtles he could in a bucket, even the ones he assumed were dead. It “put them in the shade so that they wouldn’t get that 110-degree heat exposure we’re having right now,” the elder Kohl said.

photo

Samantha Kohl, 10, and Caitlin Bovery of the Gumbo Limo Nature Center, pose in Boca Raton, Fla. Kohl alerted the center when they started hatching in the sun. The center was able to save 44 baby turtles. (Jaclyn Koh/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Kohl stayed until the lifeguards plowed back to the center on their ATVs. She said she was thrilled to play a role in saving the turtles.

Since the rescue, Kohl’s friends have asked her questions about the marine creatures.

“My friend even texted me that it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. That it’s very rare to see,” she said.

And she’s told them what to do if they saw turtles hatching on the beach, she said, adding, “I really want to be a sea turtle person that saves sea turtles when I get older.”

For now, she has her fourth-grade fall at Pine Crest to focus on.

photo

A baby leatherback turtle swims in the water off in Boca Raton, Fla. (Jaclyn Kohl/Palm Beach Post via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Men charged with taking 500 sea turtle eggs from Florida beach
It’s so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean
Video: Sea turtle flaps flippers in 1st rehab swim after coin-removal surgery
Making room for roadrunners

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
WED
17
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries