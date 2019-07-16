OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Area Tennis Association to host Junior Tournament on Aug. 17
Local Sports in Brief

By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 11:15 p.m.

In addition to their tourney from July 19-21, PATA (Prescott Area Tennis Association) is hosting a Junior Tournament at the Yavapai College Tennis Center on Aug. 17. This tournament is open to boys and girls ages 12-18. The cost is $28 for first singles and $28 for first doubles while the deadline to register is Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time). Sign-ups can be done by going to PATA’s website at Prescotttennis.com. Click on the link for the tournament and it will take you to the registration page. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

Prescott’s Jill Anderson places seventh in the “Race for the Conch” EcoSeaSwim Championships

Jill Anderson of the Prescott Masters Swim Team placed seventh among women open-water swimmers of all age groups in the in the 10th annual International “Race for the Conch” EcoSeaSwim Championships on June 29. The competition was a one-mile race in the turquoise waters of Grace Bay, Providenciales in the West Indies where Anderson clocked in at 31:19.0. She also competes in several open-water swims, as well as pool championships each year. Her coach is Brigid Bunch of Yavapai College Swimming.

NAZ Suns set to host annual basketball camp July 24 in Prescott Valley

Youth basketball players looking to attend a camp this summer are encouraged to sign up for the Northern Arizona Suns’ third annual basketball camp Wednesday, July 24, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Player’s ages 7 to 17 are welcome and should register by Wednesday, July 17, at nazsuns.com/kidscamp, or call 928-772-7867. Players will practice shooting, passing, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and learn sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun atmosphere. The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check in starting at 9:30 a.m. All campers will receive two tickets to the 2019-2020 Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a Suns T-shirt and free lunch. A $50 registration fee is required to participate.

Chino Valley Youth Football practices set to begin July 29

The Chino Valley Youth Football Association kicks off its 2019 season in late July with practices for football teams and cheerleaders. Football and cheerleader age levels include majors, minors, mighty mites and tiny mites. Practices are set to be held Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. All athletes must have a physical to compete and paperwork is due no later than Friday, July 27. Players and cheerleaders cannot practice until paperwork is complete. Those interested can register online at tshq.bluesombrero.com/cvyfc or show up in person July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Valley Walgreens, 1020 N. State Route 89. For more information, contact the program via email at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

Cougars to host football camp July 23-25

The Chino Valley football program is scheduled to host a camp Tuesday through Thursday, July 23 to 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rio Elementary School. All ages are invited. Chino Valley head coach Wade Krug and his coaching staff will run the camp along with Cougar football players. Players are required to bring plenty of water, snacks, shorts and T-shirt along with tennis shoes. The camp fee is $25 and comes with a T-shirt. For more information, contact the Cougars via email at cvyfacougars@gmail.com.

