Letter: Growth problems
Editor:
Wow! It is true, nothing lasts forever. The dinosaurs were the first to find that out, then the dodo bird and now Prescott’s beautiful Granite Dells.
With the addition of all the new homes and apartments at Deep Wells Ranch and the intended addition of the proposed new homes in the Granite Dells area, these projects could add an additional 10,000 automobiles onto the already congested section of Highway 89’s two-lane road through the Granite portion of the road. It could take three or four hours to get through to Prescott or Chino Valley in the morning, and afternoon work travel times and safety would be a major issue. I tried to turn left onto Highway 89 during the current conditions at rush hour; I ended up turning right after waiting 10 plus minutes. It must be time to blast those beautiful rocks and widen the road.
With the drought and water shortage at Lake Mead, the article in the Courier said in 2020 that water to Arizona could be reduced and water bills could be going up. Our City Council needs to plan ahead and think before annexing and building houses we cannot supply with water or a safe road to travel on. Oh wait!! BREAKING NEWS. Odds are currently a million to one the current council will not approve the Granite Dells project until after the next City Council election; rumor has it they think only old people with bad memories live in the area and they will forget what the council did before the next election. Wrong!!!
Darrell Anderson
Prescott
