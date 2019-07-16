OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 16
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: Dear Annie: I’m freshly moved out of my parents’ house.

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 8:45 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Weather Channel reports the return of the Santa Ana breezes to Southern California this week baking Los Angeles in triple-digit temperatures. You figure out ways to survive the dry heat when you walk outside. For instance, white people are speaking Spanish just to hear the word Freeze!

President Trump slammed the House Democrats Squad of Four women members on Monday who regularly denounce Trump’s border control policy as racist. This is getting personal. My ancestors did not sail all the way to America from England to see this country overrun by immigrants.

Cal Tech astronomers reported a 2,700- megaton asteroid is headed our way. They warned that it could hit and destroy all life on earth in early October. The asteroid was first spotted Saturday and already it’s leading both Trump and Biden by 20 points in the polls.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar claimed Monday in their press conference they represent Americans who are overlooked and disregarded because of their minority status. I myself have Mexican blood. It’s on my front bumper, but that’s a police matter.

Trump questioned the patriotism of House Democrats who likened border detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps. Trump even started a new presidential tradition Monday. After the Border Patrol Band played the “Star Spangled Banner,” Trump threw out the first illegal alien.

Ocasio-Cortez led a press conference held by the Squad of Four to answer Trump’s tweets questioning their patriotism. They are a very determined group. They always say they’re tired of playing the white man’s game, but why bring hockey into this?

Democratic candidates took turns promising to add Supreme Court seats if that’s what it takes to protect Roe vs. Wade from being overturned by states. A state’s culture is what shapes state laws. For instance in a Los Angeles divorce court, whoever wins joint custody gets to keep all the marijuana.

Hillary Clinton gave a speech so strong in New Hampshire Friday it gave reporters the feeling Hillary is thinking about running for president. The path isn’t exactly strewn with roses. Right now, Bill Clinton has to be worrying that Jeffrey Epstein is going to throw him under the school bus.

Prosecutors for Epstein, the billionaire pedophile, argued against bail Monday, saying many more victims are about to come forward. It confirms a belief I’ve had since I was a boy reading about Joseph Kennedy. I grew up thinking billionaires don’t have to fall in love, they just order a dozen of whatever they like.

A New York federal judge delayed any ruling until Thursday on allowing Epstein to post bail to get out of jail. The Daily News reported that R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein share the same bunk bed in a Manhattan jail cell. I guess the next question is, who’s on top?

California wildlife officials report last year’s brushfires heavily damaged the balance of nature in the wild. Some species have found ways to protect themselves. Scientists say for their group protection California Wasps are forming Super Nests, better known among Episcopalians as La Jolla.

MSNBC pundits ripped Mitch McConnell when it was learned that he’s descended from slave owners but they forgot to mention so are Obama and Kamala Harris. We are not our ancestors. I am a direct descendant of Scotland’s King James II, but that has nothing to do with me being a drunk.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hamilton: Earthquake aftershocks knock Arnold off his maid
Hamilton: Short speeches indicate truthful politicians
Hamilton: Chinese visitors seeking danger?
Hamilton: Epstein’s problems trouble for both sides of the aisle
Hamilton: Being gluten-tolerant is a superpower in Los Angeles

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
16
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
TUE
16
Prana Salt Therapy.
TUE
16
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
TUE
16
Prescott Summer Concert Series
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries