Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon
CHICAGO — Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.
The reptile, nicknamed “Chance the Snapper,” was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don’t know why the animal, which is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, was on the loose in Chicago.
Frank Robb of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. Sections of the park were closed to the public Monday on Robb’s recommendation, to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that could keep the animal in hiding.
Guglielmi says details about the alligator and its capture will be released later Tuesday.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- 2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital
- Struggle with opiate addiction lands young man in prison
- Trading spaces: Stepping Stones, Armadilla Wax Works, $6 Deals to exchange locations in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
WED
17
|
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...