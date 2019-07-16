OFFERS
Florida expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon

In this image provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control, a person holds an alligator, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Police say an expert from Florida captured the elusive alligator in a public lagoon at Humboldt Park early Tuesday. (Kelley Gandurski/Chicago Animal Care and Control via AP)

In this image provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control, a person holds an alligator, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Police say an expert from Florida captured the elusive alligator in a public lagoon at Humboldt Park early Tuesday. (Kelley Gandurski/Chicago Animal Care and Control via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 11:55 p.m.

CHICAGO — Police say an expert from Florida has captured an elusive alligator in a Chicago public lagoon.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says the Humboldt Park gator was caught humanely early Tuesday and is in good health.

photo

An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Chicago. Officials couldn't say how the creature got there, but traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

The reptile, nicknamed “Chance the Snapper,” was first spotted last week and photos soon started showing up online. Investigators don’t know why the animal, which is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters) long, was on the loose in Chicago.

photo

"Alligator Bob," an animal expert with the Chicago Herpetological Society, sets alligator traps in Humboldt Park Lagoon, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Officials hope to trap an alligator at the lagoon and safely remove and relocate it to a zoo for veterinary evaluation. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Frank Robb of St. Augustine, Florida, arrived Sunday and assessed the park and lagoon. Sections of the park were closed to the public Monday on Robb’s recommendation, to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that could keep the animal in hiding.

photo

"Alligator Bob," an animal expert with the Chicago Herpetological Society, sets alligator traps in Humboldt Park Lagoon, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Officials hope to trap an alligator at the lagoon and safely remove and relocate it to a zoo for veterinary evaluation. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Guglielmi says details about the alligator and its capture will be released later Tuesday.

photo

In this image provided by Chicago Animal Care and Control, a person holds an alligator, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Police say an expert from Florida captured the elusive alligator in a public lagoon at Humboldt Park early Tuesday. (Kelley Gandurski/Chicago Animal Care and Control via AP)

photo

An alligator swims in the Humboldt Park Lagoon, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. City officials say alligator traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

