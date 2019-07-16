OFFERS
Tue, July 16
Cellar Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday

The Cellar Fire, located near Wagoner, has charred more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday, July 16. The photo is taken from north Prescott near the Highway 89 and Highway 89A interchange. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

The Cellar Fire, located near Wagoner, has charred more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday, July 16. The photo is taken from north Prescott near the Highway 89 and Highway 89A interchange. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 8:01 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 16, 2019 8:34 PM

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from a previous version.

What started out as a small 5-acre fire started by lightning near Wagoner this past weekend grew to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday, according to Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely.

"It's probably more than that," Maneely said about the acreage count in a phone interview with the Courier on Tuesday night. "We'll get a better idea tomorrow."

by Prescott NF

The smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles in towns like Dewey, Mayer, Chino Valley, Mayer, Prescott Valley and parts of Prescott as the sun set Tuesday night.

“The fire has been very active this afternoon and is estimated to be 1,000 acres,” a tweet from the Prescott National Forest Service account said. “Winds are pushing the fire to the north and east.”

Four hotshot crews, two single-engine air tankers and one Type-1 helicopter are working the Cellar Fire, which is burning six miles west of Towers Mountain.

“Crews focused suppression efforts on both the north and west flanks of the fire today, constructing dozer and hand line,” Maneely said in a statement. “Burnout operations to reinforce the effectiveness of the constructed lines occurred and will continue this week as conditions allow.”

ROADS CURRENTLY CLOSED

To protect firefighters and emergency responders, road closures will be implemented on the Bradshaw Ranger District.

At the junction of Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 261 south to the junction of Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 361; following Forest Road 52 east to Crown King.

Mayer-Bolander Road (County Road 177) is closed from the western boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52 (Senator Highway).

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

