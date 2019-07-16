Catch 22 — Day 17: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeking scam suspect

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 58-year-old John Williamson. In July, YCSO detectives began investigating the theft of $30,000 from an 84-year-old woman victimized by a scam. The woman told detectives that upon returning from a trip, two men showed up at her door after arriving in a black truck. They told her that while she was gone, it had been necessary to replace her entire septic system at a cost of $67,000. Her first response was that of panic because she did not have that much money. They told her she could make payments, and suggested she go to the bank to obtain what cash she could. Under duress, she agreed, and they followed her to a bank. While they waited across the street, the victim withdrew $12,500. She then went across the street and gave the cash to the suspects.

The next day, the same two men came back and asked for more money, and she wrote out a check for $17,500 and the men left.

The next day, she received a call from a bank in Flagstaff requesting her authorization to cash the check and she told them yes, based on the work completed. The bank then cashed the check.

No work was actually done on the septic system.

Detectives identified the two suspects as Daniel Miller and John Williamson. Miller has been arrested, but Williamson remains at large.

Williamson is 5-foot-11, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has a nationwide extraditable warrant for fraud schemes and theft. His last known address was in Gilbert, but he may be in Texas. Williamson also has aliases of John Taylor and Frank Whales.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Williamson could be eligible to receive a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness with your information at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tipat www.yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. Remember, calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.