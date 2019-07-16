1 adult helicoptered to Flagstaff, 1 baby transported to local hospital after Highway 69 crash
A woman was helicoptered to Flagstaff Medical Center and a 4-month-old was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 Tuesday afternoon, July 16.
The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 69 and Gateway Blvd. in Prescott at about 3 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found two four-door compact cars, each with two people in them, said Jeff Jones with Prescott Fire Department. One of the cars had side-impact damage while the other had front-end damage.
The passenger in the car that was struck on the side was extricated from the car and checked for injury.
“She wasn’t answering questions appropriately,” Jones said.
Concerned that she was experiencing some degree of head trauma, paramedics decided it was best to fly the woman to a level 1 trauma center in Flagstaff.
A properly-restrained 4-month-old in the other vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures despite having no clear sign of injury, Jones said.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- 2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital
- Struggle with opiate addiction lands young man in prison
- Trading spaces: Stepping Stones, Armadilla Wax Works, $6 Deals to exchange locations in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
16
|
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
|
TUE
16
|
Prana Salt Therapy.
|
TUE
16
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
TUE
16
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...