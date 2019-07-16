OFFERS
Tue, July 16
1 adult helicoptered to Flagstaff, 1 baby transported to local hospital after Highway 69 crash

Two vehicles were damaged in a crash on Highway 69 in Prescott on July 16, 2019. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Two vehicles were damaged in a crash on Highway 69 in Prescott on July 16, 2019. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 5:33 p.m.

A woman was helicoptered to Flagstaff Medical Center and a 4-month-old was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 Tuesday afternoon, July 16.

The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 69 and Gateway Blvd. in Prescott at about 3 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found two four-door compact cars, each with two people in them, said Jeff Jones with Prescott Fire Department. One of the cars had side-impact damage while the other had front-end damage.

The passenger in the car that was struck on the side was extricated from the car and checked for injury.

“She wasn’t answering questions appropriately,” Jones said.

photo

One person was helicoptered to Flagstaff Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 in Prescott on July 16, 2019. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Concerned that she was experiencing some degree of head trauma, paramedics decided it was best to fly the woman to a level 1 trauma center in Flagstaff.

A properly-restrained 4-month-old in the other vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures despite having no clear sign of injury, Jones said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

