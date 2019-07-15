OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 15
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Warriors GM Bob Myers moves on from Durant with appreciation
NBA

In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (22) defends against Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Durant and Kyrie Irving gave the Nets two big victories in one night. In the first hours of free agency, the team added two of the best players available to a young roster that made the playoffs, giving them hope of not only contention for an NBA title, but to be the biggest basketball team in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP, file)

In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert (22) defends against Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Durant and Kyrie Irving gave the Nets two big victories in one night. In the first hours of free agency, the team added two of the best players available to a young roster that made the playoffs, giving them hope of not only contention for an NBA title, but to be the biggest basketball team in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP, file)

JANIE McCauley, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 8:20 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Bob Myers has accepted Kevin Durant's departure for the Brooklyn Nets with an appreciation for all the superstar forward accomplished with the franchise, even if the Golden State general manager would have loved to keep KD around a little longer.

"I have a peace about it," Myers said Monday as he discussed the Warriors' flurry of moves in free agency.

And Myers doesn't think he would do anything differently in an attempt to keep Durant, who told Myers he was ready for a new chapter after winning championships with the Warriors in 2017 and '18 as NBA Finals MVP both years.

"You do the best you can," Myers said. "I think all along, to me it was a blessing that he came, that he wanted to be a part of this. This is a guy who can move in whatever direction he wants because of his talent. He came and he delivered. In my opinion he was everything we could have asked for. He represented us on the court, he represented us off the court. He still has a great relationship with a lot of his teammates, our staff, our coaching staff, myself. He just wanted to try something new, and that's OK. I don't look back and say, 'If this or that,' I don't feel that way."

Myers sat down with Durant for a lengthy conversation — chatting for an hour or two about life and other matters — in New York ahead of Durant's Instagram announcement on June 30 that he would sign with the Nets on a max contract. Durant is likely to miss a year as he recovers from surgery on a ruptured right Achilles tendon he hurt in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which the Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

"I talked to him until I wasn't allowed to talk to him a few days later," Myers said with a chuckle, recalling how regularly they had discussions during Durant's three years in the Bay Area. "It wasn't like slamming the door. To be honest I was kind of sad, I was, because I like him. The other thing is, I love basketball, so just to watch him play was a treat for me, just to watch him practice, to watch him work out. ... I'll miss that, I will, just as a basketball fan because guys like him don't come along too often.

"I got to see him up close for three years of my life, and I'll always remember that."

Now, Golden State will go forward with a new-look roster featuring just a few of the old regulars: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, then Klay Thompson sometime next year once he is healthy and recovered from knee surgery.

Myers hasn't visited Thompson in Los Angeles since his July 2 surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee but plans to now that the roster is taking shape and nearly complete after the frenzy that was the start of free agency.

Gone from Golden State are 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and key reserve Shaun Livingston, while the Warriors brought back big man Kevon Looney. The Warriors acquired shooting guards D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to help take on some of the scoring load lost without Durant and Thompson and center Willie Cauley-Stein.

Even the coaching staff will adjust roles to focus more on player development, with Steve Kerr still working out those details. Defensive guru Ron Adams will not have the exact same job description going forward, Myers said.

And Myers isn't about to make any bold predictions about how this young team will do in an even more powerful Western Conference, especially without Thompson for much of the season.

"It's a new dawn for us, but it's OK. We haven't been in this position for five years," Myers said. "It's going to be fun. That doesn't mean it's going to be easy. Because when you have young players there's a learning curve to their growth, to their NBA experience."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Warriors GM to meet soon with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Durant officially joins Nets, Russell to Warriors
Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets
It begins: NBA free agency finally starts Sunday
The NBA draft is over, and now on the clock: Free agency

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
15
Monday Night Movies
MON
15
Potter’s House Music & Films,
TUE
16
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
TUE
16
Prana Salt Therapy.
TUE
16
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries