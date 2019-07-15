Obituary notice: Starla Rene Lewis

Starla Rene Lewis was born in Williams, Arizona, and died in Prescott, Arizona, on July 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held for her on Friday July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St,. Prescott, Arizona, 86303. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.