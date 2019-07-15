Obituary notice: Cathy “Cordes” Cloin

Cathy “Cordes” Cloin, age 51, of Mayer, Arizona, passed away on July 8, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Ruth Street in Prescott, Arizona. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m., in the Relief Society Room. The service will be in the Capel at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Ceremony and a graveside will be held at 2 p.m., at Mt. View Cemetery in Prescott.