Mary Mallory appointed as new Dist. 5 county supervisor

By a unanimous vote, the four supervisors on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appointed Mary Mallory to the vacant District 5 seat. The open seat in District 5 became available with the resignation of Jack Smith who accepted an appointment as Arizona director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development.

The appointment was the single item on Monday’s, July 15, agenda. Four people applied for the position; William Williams did not show up for Monday’s meeting. The other three applicants had five minutes each to talk about themselves and say why they would be a good choice for the position.

Chris Howard, resident of District 5 for the past 19 years and of Yavapai County for 34 years, said he was applying for the position “because I care.” He works as an adjunct faculty member at Yavapai College and owns and manages a multitude of properties in Diamond Valley, also a part of District 5. He said he felt he was a fiscal conservative, mentioned several outstanding members of the community, and said he was proud of the county’s services, partnerships and direction.

Steven Irwin, a graduate of Chino Valley High School, briefly stated his background, having been raised here, served in the military, and returned to the area. He is a real estate agent, said he sets his own hours and “is available when you need me.”

Mary Mallory, a 19-year resident of Yavapai County, has served on the Prescott Valley Town Council since 2011. She was instrumental in setting up the Healing Fields with its 3,000 flags, became a Realtor in 2016, and serves on the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization. She called herself a “boots on the ground” person.

The board had no questions for any of the applicants.

“This is not a matter we take lightly,” Chair Randy Garrison said prior to voting.

Supervisor Tom Thurman compared the appointment to a similar situation when former Rep. David Stringer’s position needed filling and was replaced with Steve Pierce. Thurman, as well as Supervisor Rowle Simmons, praised Mallory’s background experience and ability to immediately step into the role of supervisor.

“This is a decision which is best for the county at this time and place,” said Vice Chair Craig Brown, echoing his support of Mallory.

The vote, including Clerk of the Board Kim Kapin’s, was unanimous. Mallory, in her remarks to the board after the vote, called upon Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, one of more than a dozen Prescott Valley staff and council members present, to come up to the podium.

She handed her prepared letter of resignation as Prescott Valley council member to Tarkowski, calling the moment bittersweet. Mallory very recently resigned from her employment with the Prescott Valley Sprouts Farmers Market store.

“I’m so proud of her,” her husband, Kirk, said following the meeting. “She always works hard to get there, and once she gets there, she finishes what she starts.”

