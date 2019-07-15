Letter: Why tarnish a good thing?

Editor:

Spoiler Alert: For those ostriches wishing to remain with heads in the sand -- this is another citizen complaint about AED and the Dells.

I was thunderstruck, incredulous, gob smacked, etc. to learn of the City Council members who were running unopposed given the level of opposition to annexation of the Dells.

We relocated here 15 years ago because we liked the climate, the courthouse square & Whiskey Row, the hometown atmosphere and (no surprise) THE DELLS. All these are the crown jewels of Prescott. Insofar as I am aware, there is only one other geologic structure similar to the Dells in the U.S.A. -- the Alabama Hills just outside of Lone Pine, California.

I seriously doubt that France would offer apartments on the Eiffel Tower, or Cairo install affordable housing at the Valley of Kings, or London open a penthouse in the Tower of London. Why tarnish the Dells? It just doesn’t make sense and those council members who support it should be dumped!

Jabe Wills

Prescott