Letter: Why tarnish a good thing?
Editor:
Spoiler Alert: For those ostriches wishing to remain with heads in the sand -- this is another citizen complaint about AED and the Dells.
I was thunderstruck, incredulous, gob smacked, etc. to learn of the City Council members who were running unopposed given the level of opposition to annexation of the Dells.
We relocated here 15 years ago because we liked the climate, the courthouse square & Whiskey Row, the hometown atmosphere and (no surprise) THE DELLS. All these are the crown jewels of Prescott. Insofar as I am aware, there is only one other geologic structure similar to the Dells in the U.S.A. -- the Alabama Hills just outside of Lone Pine, California.
I seriously doubt that France would offer apartments on the Eiffel Tower, or Cairo install affordable housing at the Valley of Kings, or London open a penthouse in the Tower of London. Why tarnish the Dells? It just doesn’t make sense and those council members who support it should be dumped!
Jabe Wills
Prescott
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- 2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Struggle with opiate addiction lands young man in prison
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
TUE
16
|
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
|
TUE
16
|
Prana Salt Therapy.
|
TUE
16
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...