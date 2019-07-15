Horses and dogs race this weekend at Arizona Downs
Wiener Mania event offers dog races on Saturday, July 20
Odie, a handicapped racer and fan favorite, will be competing in the Wiener Dog Races Saturday, July 20, at the Wiener Mania event taking place both Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21 at Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Highway 89A, Prescott Valley.
Odie races with his back legs attached to wheels. His owner, Lillian, said the legs are paralyzed due to a ruptured disc, but that doesn’t stop the Dachshund from making a beeline from the starting line to the finish.
The event corresponds to the resumption of live racing at Arizona Downs July 20. Fans also can enjoy $1 hotdogs and $3 beer all weekend, said Liz Meyers, Arizona Downs public relations director. People may vote on Odie, or whatever Dachshund they think will win, in a 50/50 drawing that benefits AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.
“We are hoping for about 20 contestants in the Winer Dog Races,” Meyers said. The dog races will take place between horse races.
Admission is $2, children 10 and younger are free. Gates open at 10 a.m. and post time is 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.ArizonaDowns.com or call 928-227-1996.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
