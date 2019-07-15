Hiker airlifted from mountain top in Sedona to safety

Just before 2 p.m. on July 10, a 50-year-old woman from California called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and stated she had hiked off trail with her dog to a high mountain top in Boyton Canyon, Sedona, according to a YCSO news release.

She reported not being able to find her way back, so a YCSO forest patrol deputy coordinated a rescue with eight volunteers from the Verde Search and Rescue Team (VSAR).

Using cell phone coordinates provided during the call, the search team began its hike to the woman’s location, YCSO reported. The forest patrol deputy noted the hike was strenuous with several very steep angled climbs up the face of the mountain. The temperature was also over 100 degrees, so team members were required to stop occasionally to rest and rehydrate, YCSO stated.

Members of the rescue team reached the woman and her dog just after 5 p.m., finding both in good condition but out of water.

Due to the rugged terrain, high temperatures and pending loss of light, it was decided to airlift the woman and search team from the mountain top, YCSO reported.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety ranger helicopter arrived and was able to land based on directions from the search team. The woman, her dog, and the volunteers were flown off the mountain to a landing zone at the Enchantment Resort.

Dwight D’Evelyn with YCSO said there are several lessons to be learned from this incident.

One is that hiking alone can be risky, especially in difficult terrain.

“Should an injury occur while there is an inability to communicate, any rescue would be delayed and rely on the chance others may see you,” D’Evelyn said. “Fortunately, the subject’s cell phone was able to call out for help and she smartly remained stationary until rescue teams arrived.”

He also noted that hiking with a dog presents an additional risk because it can serve as a distraction and “prevent total focus on your surroundings.”

Lastly, while mountain tops in Arizona can provide stunning views, “they are generally much more difficult to descend than climb,” D’Evelyn said. “Planning your hike and avoiding the hazards ahead of time can prevent such events like this from occurring.”