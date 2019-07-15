Forest Service lifts peregrine closures for Thumb Butte, Granite Mountain

The Prescott National Forest has lifted the closure orders on the peregrine falcon breeding areas at both Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain.

Climbing and hiking in both areas were once again allowed as of Monday, July 15, according to the Forest Service.



Early season monitoring revealed that the peregrines had returned to their nest site on Granite Mountain while the status of peregrines at Thumb Butte was unknown, officials said.

Peregrine falcons were once listed under the Endangered Species Act. Though they have since rebounded and were removed from the list in 1999, they continue to be managed under the requirements of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This law affords land managers the opportunity to provide peregrines the appropriate environment needed for successfully nesting and raising young birds.

The PNF has been using this authority to close areas of Granite Mountain for this reason between Feb. 1 and July 15 since 1995, PNF Wildlife Biologist Noel Fletcher said. Peregrines were then detected at Thumb Butte in 1997, at which point closures began there as well.

“[The peregrines] are doing well because we’re protecting their habitat and providing them that opportunity to nest,” Fletcher said. “I appreciate the climbing community for respecting the closure as we balance our management of the natural resources between recreation and wildlife.”

Visitors of the Prescott National Forest can obtain additional information via the following:

Prescott NF Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott; or the Bradshaw Ranger District: 928-443-8000, Chino Valley Ranger District, 928-777-2200 and Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.