OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 15
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Farmer's workshop set for Aug, 8

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 9:23 p.m.

The University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office will offer a beginning farmer’s workshop on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees can hear the results of a study conducted with local farmers and restaurants on food production in the Prescott area. A new tool allowing growers and customers to connect will also be covered. This free workshop will take place at 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg. C in Prescott. Please reserve a seat by July 31 by calling 928-445-6590, ext. 221.

First Harvest celebrates Celtic holiday on Aug. 1

A free screening of “Symphony of the Soil” is the centerpiece for an event on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Prescott to recognize the Celtic holiday Lughnasadh or Lammas. This is the time for the reaping of the grain and first fruits and honoring Mother Earth for her gifts. The event will take place at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Avenue. A free gift will be offered to the first 10 people to sign in at the door. Music, crowning of the First Harvest Queen, organic snacks and other festivities will be a part of this event. This event is co-sponsored by The Green Sanctuary Project, Kindred Spirits group and the Social Justice Council of GPUUC and the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance. For more information, visit http://www.prescottuu.org/events-calendar.

Prescott Gem & Mineral Show set for Aug. 2 to 4 in Prescott Valley

The 16th annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show will take place Aug. 2 to 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center located at 3201 Main St. in Prescott Valley. There will be demonstrations, drawing, kids’ section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

One-of-a-kind items at Prescott Gem & Mineral Club's show, sale Aug. 4-6
Rock out at Gem & Mineral show Aug. 3-5
Gem, mineral show and sale is July 31-Aug. 2
Prescott Valley in Brief: Chat with Supervisor Smith
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of July 29

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
15
Monday Night Movies
MON
15
Potter’s House Music & Films,
TUE
16
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
TUE
16
Prana Salt Therapy.
TUE
16
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries