Farmer's workshop set for Aug, 8

The University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office will offer a beginning farmer’s workshop on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees can hear the results of a study conducted with local farmers and restaurants on food production in the Prescott area. A new tool allowing growers and customers to connect will also be covered. This free workshop will take place at 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg. C in Prescott. Please reserve a seat by July 31 by calling 928-445-6590, ext. 221.

First Harvest celebrates Celtic holiday on Aug. 1

A free screening of “Symphony of the Soil” is the centerpiece for an event on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Prescott to recognize the Celtic holiday Lughnasadh or Lammas. This is the time for the reaping of the grain and first fruits and honoring Mother Earth for her gifts. The event will take place at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Avenue. A free gift will be offered to the first 10 people to sign in at the door. Music, crowning of the First Harvest Queen, organic snacks and other festivities will be a part of this event. This event is co-sponsored by The Green Sanctuary Project, Kindred Spirits group and the Social Justice Council of GPUUC and the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance. For more information, visit http://www.prescottuu.org/events-calendar.

Prescott Gem & Mineral Show set for Aug. 2 to 4 in Prescott Valley

The 16th annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show will take place Aug. 2 to 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center located at 3201 Main St. in Prescott Valley. There will be demonstrations, drawing, kids’ section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.