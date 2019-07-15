Editorial cartoon (2): July 16, 2019
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 9:06 p.m.
Editorial cartoon (2): July 16, 2019
Most Read
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- 2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- Struggle with opiate addiction lands young man in prison
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
TUE
16
|
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!,
|
TUE
16
|
Prana Salt Therapy.
|
TUE
16
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...