Catch 22 — Day 16: Prescott Valley Police search for man wanted for burglary, kidnapping
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Carlos Maya Pimentel.
Pimentel is wanted for aggravated assault, burglary, kidnapping and endangerment. On April 6, 2007, Pimentel entered a residence in Prescott Valley with the intent to commit a theft. Upon entry, Pimentel assaulted three victims with a machete and baseball bat.
The victims were kept from leaving the scene throughout the course of the crime. Pimentel’s warrant has a bond of $100,000 with nationwide extradition.
Pimentel, 38, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Pimentel could be eligible to receive a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness with your information at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tipat www.yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.
Remember, calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
