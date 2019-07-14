Woof Down Lunch fundraising event set for Aug. 3
Bring your canine freinds to the Woof Down Lunch, a fundraising event that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.
This is a dog-friendly fundraiser features vendors; live music by The Gurley Girls and Prescott Ukulele Guild; demonstrations by dog obedience instructor, dog trick trainer, local K9 Units and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Search Dog Unit; a dog agility course; dog contests; kid activities; and adoptable dog introductions.
Admission is free.
A $20 ticket includes a picnic lunch and choice of a handcrafted pet bowl or 10 drawing tickets for chances to win gift baskets, a dog cookie or treat from Whiskers Barkery, and pet food samples for your furry friend. For tickets and information, visit UnitedAnimalFriends.org or call 928-778-2924. All proceeds benefit animals in need.
Information provided by United Animal Friends.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
14
|
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
|
SUN
14
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...