Woof Down Lunch fundraising event set for Aug. 3

Bring your canine freinds to the Woof Down Lunch, a fundraising event that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yavapai County courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

This is a dog-friendly fundraiser features vendors; live music by The Gurley Girls and Prescott Ukulele Guild; demonstrations by dog obedience instructor, dog trick trainer, local K9 Units and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Search Dog Unit; a dog agility course; dog contests; kid activities; and adoptable dog introductions.

Admission is free.

A $20 ticket includes a picnic lunch and choice of a handcrafted pet bowl or 10 drawing tickets for chances to win gift baskets, a dog cookie or treat from Whiskers Barkery, and pet food samples for your furry friend. For tickets and information, visit UnitedAnimalFriends.org or call 928-778-2924. All proceeds benefit animals in need.

Information provided by United Animal Friends.