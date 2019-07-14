Phoenix police seek hit-and-run driver in 2 fatal collisions
PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix say a man and a teenager are dead after being struck by the same hit-and-run driver and they're still searching for the suspect.
They say two incidents occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed struck 17-year old Nester Lopez as he was crossing a street.
Lopez was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the driver then ran a red light and his car collided with a sedan.
They say 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez was behind the wheel of the sedan and died at a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle involved in both fatal collisions fled the scene on foot.
So far, police don't know the driver's identity and say he had yet to be located Sunday.
