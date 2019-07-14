OFFERS
Movies at the Elks: The Big Lebowski, July 17

The Big Lebowski (Working Title Films)

The Big Lebowski (Working Title Films)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 14, 2019 10:43 p.m.

Come watch The Big Lebowski at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center at 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott on Wednesday, Jul 17 at 7 p.m.

Jeff `The Dude' Leboswki is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, who is The Big Lebowski. Which explains why he's roughed up and has his precious rug peed on. In search of recompense, The Dude tracks down his namesake, who offers him a job. His wife has been kidnapped and he needs a reliable bagman. Aided and hindered by his pals Walter Sobchak, a Vietnam vet, and Donny, master of stupidity.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase. Rated R.

Visit prescottelkstheater.com for more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dcourier.com/submit-event

The Big Lebowski - Official Trailer by Park Circus

