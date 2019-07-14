Local in brief: Cornhole tournament set for Aug. 10 to benefit Prescott area Habitat for Humanity
Registration is open for the second annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity. R.E.D. Plumbing is hosting the fundraising event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley. In addition to the tournament, the event will feature music by a D.J., prizes, food and beverages. The entry fee is $250 for a two-person team, which covers the team’s tournament participation, meal and event shirt. Friends and guests are invited to cheer on their team. Entry deadline is July 20, and registration is made through R.E.D. Plumbing. Call 928-772-9296 for details.
Prescott Valley library presents cowboy poets July 23
Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering Presents: ‘You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on Tuesday July 23, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this fun program for all ages.
Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook, Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel, Paulden; Linda Lee Filener, Chino Valley; Tom Walker, Prescott; and Don Fernwalt, Mayer.
The Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering is in its 32nd year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair set for Aug. 1
The Humboldt Unified School District will host a Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair on Aug. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the HUSD District Office, 6411 N. Robert Rd., Prescott Valley. A free backpack full of school supplies will be provided for students.
In addition, there will be healthful food samples and community resources for families. For more information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
14
|
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
|
SUN
14
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...