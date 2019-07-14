Local in brief: Cornhole tournament set for Aug. 10 to benefit Prescott area Habitat for Humanity

Registration is open for the second annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity. R.E.D. Plumbing is hosting the fundraising event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley. In addition to the tournament, the event will feature music by a D.J., prizes, food and beverages. The entry fee is $250 for a two-person team, which covers the team’s tournament participation, meal and event shirt. Friends and guests are invited to cheer on their team. Entry deadline is July 20, and registration is made through R.E.D. Plumbing. Call 928-772-9296 for details.

Prescott Valley library presents cowboy poets July 23

Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering Presents: ‘You Just Can’t See Him From the Road” at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on Tuesday July 23, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Come celebrate the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore at this fun program for all ages.

Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook, Prescott Valley; Joe Konkel, Paulden; Linda Lee Filener, Chino Valley; Tom Walker, Prescott; and Don Fernwalt, Mayer.

The Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering is in its 32nd year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair set for Aug. 1

The Humboldt Unified School District will host a Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair on Aug. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the HUSD District Office, 6411 N. Robert Rd., Prescott Valley. A free backpack full of school supplies will be provided for students.

In addition, there will be healthful food samples and community resources for families. For more information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109.