Letter: Traffic safety, pedestrian crossings

Editor:

Regarding recent discussion on downtown traffic safety and pedestrian crossings, I think the city should consider the pedestrian scramble intersection concept. For those not familiar with this concept, the pedestrian scramble allots a full signal cycle for pedestrian crossings in both directions at the same time. This means that a pedestrian would be able to cross the intersection in a diagonal manner. During this cycle, traffic is stopped in both directions.

While not ideal for all intersections, those with significant pedestrian traffic would benefit! Recent statistics from cities which have implemented this concept have shown a drastic reduction in pedestrian-related incidents. The concept can be implemented for a minimal cost as it only requires reprogramming the traffic controller.

Charles Rulofson

Prescott