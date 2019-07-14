OFFERS
Firefighters rescue owl with assistance from Heritage Park Zoo

The owl that Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority’s Engine 53 A Shift noticed in the shallow end of the foldable water tank Wednesday, July 10. It is back in the wild after spending 24 hours at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. (Ron Brashear/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 14, 2019 9:14 p.m.

As members of Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority’s Engine 53 A Shift were leaving the training center on Wednesday, July 10, they noticed something a little out of the ordinary: an owl in the shallow end of a foldable water tank. “It was an unusual day,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Andie Smith.

They went over to look at it, and when it didn’t fly away, they realized it was injured, Smith said. When one of the firefighters put on his safety gear to go pick it up, the owl didn’t fight, and it was wrapped in a blanket for the protection of the other firefighters, she said.

They delivered the owl to Prescott Valley Pet Clinic, which contacted Arizona Game and Fish and then turned it over to Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department receives dozens of calls every month from residents regarding wildlife, said Darren Tucker, wildlife manager supervisor for Prescott at the department. It is common for people in the area to see many different types of wildlife because much of Prescott has wildlife habitat intermixed throughout the city or through residential areas, or good quality wildlife habitats are adjacent to those residential areas. Calls regarding issues with birds are common, Tucker said.

Though the department has a facility in its Phoenix headquarters to deal with wildlife that needs rescuing, it doesn’t have the facilities in Yavapai County to do so, and it is difficult to get the animals to Phoenix, he said.

However, the department does have a good partnership with the Heritage Park Zoo, Tucker said.

Not only does the zoo have volunteers who can retrieve the animals, but it also has the facilities to rehabilitate the animals and release them if possible, he said.

“They help us immensely,” Tucker said. “We’re very thankful for the partnership we have with the zoo.”

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary Executive Director Pam McLaren said that when the facility received the owl, it was alert, standing, in good weight and good body condition, but the lower half of its body seemed to be wet as if it had been soaked in water.

The owl was kept at the zoo for 24 hours of monitoring, and it was given food, water and rest, she said. It was released Friday, July 12.

It was good to see the owl able to be released back into the wild, and staff is always happy to see that happen, McLaren said.

“It’s very possible that he just kind of got waterlogged and needed to dry out some of those feathers before he could fly again,” she said.

