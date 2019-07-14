OFFERS
Firefighters monitoring smoke reports after monsoon weather

As monsoon thunderstorms crossed portions of the Prescott National Forest this afternoon, firefighters have been busy chasing smoke reports across the forest. (PNF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 8:37 p.m.

As monsoon thunderstorms crossed portions of the Prescott National Forest this afternoon, firefighters have been busy chasing smoke reports across the forest.

The 100 acre Castle Creek Fire is burning approximately 6 miles east of the community of Crown King in the Castle Creek Wilderness.

The fire’s location, conditions on the ground, and weather, including predicted monsoonal moisture is providing the opportunity to use this natural ignition to restore fire to the landscape and achieve multiple resource benefits; including improving forest health and habitat diversity.

Smoke from the Castle Creek Fire may be seen from Interstate 17, Dewey, Mayer and Prescott Valley. The fire is being monitored by firefighters and poses no threat to life or property.

The Cellar Fire is burning approximately 4 miles north and east of Wagoner. Due to its location two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) are being used to slow progression of the 5 acre fire. Firefighters are responding to the incident which is located on the southeast corner of the forest.

The public can obtain additional information via the following: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/.

Local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District, (928) 443-8000; Chino Valley Ranger District (928) 777-2200; Verde Ranger District (928) 567-4121.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest Service.

