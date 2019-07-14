Doughnuts with filling syringes nixed from Minnesota fair
MINNEAPOLIS — Doughnuts with a side of syringes have been nixed from the Minnesota State Fair after the offering was roundly criticized.
Last month fair officials announced the new foods that would be available at this year’s event, including doughnut holes that came with three syringes of do-it-yourself fillings — Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and lingonberry jam.
But, the optics of drug-like syringes littering the fair grounds and the impact of single-use plastics drew complaints. The Star Tribune says an online petition against the syringes has generated more than 3,000 signatures. Jason Holtz, who launched the petition, says that with the opioid crisis, the message should not be sent that tasty things come from syringes.
The Wingwalker Donut Flight will instead be served with a compostable tray so customers can dunk the doughnuts instead.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
14
|
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
|
SUN
14
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...