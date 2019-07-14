OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 14
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Wanting a walking partner

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: July 14, 2019 8:10 p.m.

Dear Annie: My husband and I are very close. We have been married for 27 years and agree on most things and share many common interests. There is only one issue where we differ, and I’d like to hear suggestions for how I can help him to change, so he will join me in my daily walks.

I love to walk, and I make it a point to walk at least two miles every day. My parents walked together every night after dinner, and they lived into their 80s and had a very close marriage. My brother and I joined them many nights when we were younger, and I have great memories of that family time together.

Every time I ask my husband if he will join me, he says that’s for me, not him.

I’ve told him that walking makes me feel so good. It helps with my digestion. It helps me sleep better. I keep my figure better because of walking. My doctor says I am in good shape largely because of my two-mile daily walk. If it is raining or snowing, I simply dress for the weather and go forward every night. I always imagine how much fun it would be if my husband were with me each night instead of sitting at home watching television.

Lately, he has been complaining that his joints are sore. When he gets up after sitting, it always takes a while before he is steady on his feet, and I am convinced that his joints would be much more limber if he were to join me on my daily walks.

If you or any of your readers have suggestions for how I can motivate him to join me, please let me know. -- Walking Alone

Dear Walking Alone: Congratulations on all that walking! Our joints love movement, and you have found an ideal exercise for you. The key is to have your husband believe that walking is ideal for him, too, and that is not so easy. Look for walking trails in your neighborhood and see if taking him into new scenery sparks his interest in walking. Is he a dog lover? Adding a four-legged member to your family has been shown to help people lose up to 10 pounds in the first year because of all that walking. Consider visiting your local animal shelter to adopt, or to foster or volunteer to walk, a furry friend.

Dear Annie: I read your piece on mourning after the loss of a preterm baby. I have experienced this pain three times years ago. My wife’s friends were very supportive and understanding. However, in no case did anyone ask how I was doing with this loss.

Fathers are supposed to be strong and support their wives or partners. It is often the case that divorce stems from the inability of one partner to soothe the other, which results in a growing distance between the two. Just wanted you to hear from a grieving father’s perspective. -- Grieving Father

Dear Grieving Father: Thank you for your letter and for offering the father’s perspective. You highlight a little-known fact. Fathers grieve as well and need support.

In addition, your conclusion that partners need to support each other in their grief is key. No one else in the world, except the two of you, loved your baby as much as you did. It sounds like you and your wife remembered that and have allowed these tragedies to be experiences that have strengthened your marriage.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book -- featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette -- is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
14
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
SUN
14
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
15
Monday Night Movies
MON
15
Potter’s House Music & Films,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries