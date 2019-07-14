Catch 22: Day 15: Prescott Valley PD looking for woman wanted for credit card theft
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for Daniella Brianna Hernandez.
Hernandez is wanted for credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card in relation to an incident which occurred in Prescott Valley on March 21, 2018. Hernandez’s last known address was in Prescott Valley, but she may be currently staying in the Camp Verde area.
Hernandez is a 28-year-old female standing 5-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 15 of “Catch 22,” could be eligible to receive a $500 cash reward. Please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with information or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.
All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
