Arizona man accused of 2nd-degree murder in wife's death

CHANDLER — Police in Chandler say a man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Mustafa Hussein arrived home from work early Sunday and says he inadvertently shot 31-year-old Elshaymaa Elmesilhy while he was unloading his handgun.

Police officers found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her chest and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A probable cause statement from police says Hussein acted recklessly when he pointed the gun in the direction of his wife and pulling the trigger.

Police say after the initial shot, Hussein panicked and inadvertently fired another round that struck the bedroom floor.

Hussein says he called 911 after the shooting along with Elmesilhy's sister, who was staying at the couple's home along with their two young children.