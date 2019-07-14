Arizona man accused of 2nd-degree murder in wife's death
CHANDLER — Police in Chandler say a man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.
Mustafa Hussein arrived home from work early Sunday and says he inadvertently shot 31-year-old Elshaymaa Elmesilhy while he was unloading his handgun.
Police officers found the woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her chest and pronounced dead at a hospital.
A probable cause statement from police says Hussein acted recklessly when he pointed the gun in the direction of his wife and pulling the trigger.
Police say after the initial shot, Hussein panicked and inadvertently fired another round that struck the bedroom floor.
Hussein says he called 911 after the shooting along with Elmesilhy's sister, who was staying at the couple's home along with their two young children.
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
14
|
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
|
SUN
14
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...