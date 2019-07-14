2 vehicle crash near Granite Dells sends 62-year-old woman to hospital

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from a previous version.

A 62-year-old woman was sent to the hospital for precautionary purposes after two vehicles collided on Highway 89 near Granite Gardens Dr. in Prescott on Sunday morning.

Firefighters for the Prescott Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, about an accident involving two smaller sized pickup trucks.

There were four occupants in the vehicles, but only the one patient was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

“[It was] a precautionary measure,” Prescott Fire spokesperson Jeff Jones said in a statement from the department.

The woman’s air bag deployed when the two vehicles collided, Jones said in a phone interview with the Courier on Sunday afternoon.

“When an air bag does go off, there will be some chest trauma. It will hurt,” Jones said. “It was good to make sure she didn’t suffer any injury.”

The health status of the 62-year-old woman, or the identity of the four occupants, were not released, an no further information about how the accident occurred was available at press time.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.