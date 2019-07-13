Watters Garden Center named in top 100

Lisa Watters Lain has worked in her family-owned business — Watters Garden Center — since she was old enough to hold a hose, according to a news release.

Lain has taken her company to new heights, as she and the team at Watters made the Independent Garden Centers Top 100 list for the first time in company history.

Fifteen-thousand garden centers compete to make the top of this prestigious list and even to be mentioned is an enormous accomplishment.

Lain holds a master’s degree in education, Arizona Nursery Certificate, and a lifetime of nursery experience. She can be heard on the Mountain Gardener Radio Show and PodCast with husband Ken every weekend.

She balances her roles as owner, general manager, wife, mother, dog lover and community supporter.

Watters Garden Center is located at 1815 W. Iron Springs Road in Prescott.