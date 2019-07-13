Stocks climb to records on hopes for lower interest rates
NEW YORK — The major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending above 3,000 for the first time.
The market was driven higher by technology, consumer discretionary and industrial company stocks, which more than offset the drop in drugmakers.
Investors continued to remain focused on the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate later this month for the first time in more than a decade to help counter slowing economic growth caused by various trade disputes. Investors have bet heavily that the Fed is moving that direction, moving stock and bond yields higher in the past two weeks.
The Dow closed up 243.95 points, or 0.9%, to 27,332.03. The S&P 500 rose 13.86 points, or 0.5%, to 3,013.77 and the Nasdaq composite index rose 48.10 points, or 0.6%, to 8,244.14. All three indexes closed at record highs.
Health care stocks took some of the heaviest losses. Eli Lilly, Merck and Pfizer all fell more than 1%. Pharmaceutical companies also fell on Thursday after the White House withdrew a plan to overhaul the rebates that drugmakers pay insurers and distributors. Investors now expect drugmakers may come under renewed pressure to lower prices.
Separately, another drugmaker, Johnson & Johnson, fell 4.1%. Bloomberg News reported that the company, a Dow component, is under a criminal investigation for possibly lying to the public about the cancer risks found in its ever-popular baby powder.
Industrial companies did well. DuPont rose 2.9%, Emerson Electric added 2.4% and Illinois Tool Works climbed 3.1%. There was positive economic data out of Europe on Friday. Industrial production rose by 0.9% in May, much more than the 0.2% gain that economists had been expecting.
Ford rose 2.9% after announcing that it would team up with Volkswagen to share costs on self-driving and electric vehicles.
Illumina, a genetics toolmaking company, plunged 16.1% after the company announced it was lowering its full-year forecast.
Bond yields have been moving higher for several days, a sign that investors have become more confident that the U.S. economy will continue to produce growth, at least for the next several months. On Wednesday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that many Fed officials believe a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions have strengthened the case for a rate cut.
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note was 2.12% compared to the multi-year low of 1.95% the bond hit only 10 days ago.
“In our view, the Fed will cut (rates by a quarter of percentage point) since market expectations are near 90%,” Tom Di Galoma, with Seaport Global, wrote in a note to clients.
In other moves, Anheuser-Busch InBev dropped 3% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the beer giant was cancelling plans to spin off its Asian division into a separate publicly traded company.
Investors are preparing for the start of second-quarter earnings season. Major U.S. banks will start reporting their results on Monday, starting with Citigroup. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs will report their results on Tuesday.
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SAT
13
|
Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale
|
SAT
13
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
13
|
A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison
|
SAT
13
|
Family Storytime
|
SAT
13
|
The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...