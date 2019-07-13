OFFERS
Prescott Minor’s All-Stars stumble to open state tournament
Little League

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 10:15 p.m.

TEMPE — The Prescott Minors All-Stars let one slip away from them as they were edged out by Rio Vista 12-11 on Friday for a not-so-ideal start to the state tournament in Tempe.

Prescott was on the wrong end of a game where one team is in control the whole way but ends up squandering the lead in the very end. The District 10 champs did well to keep Rio Vista, the champs from District 2, at bay for most of the game. Prescott was even on the verge of run-ruling them at the end of the fourth, but that was when momentum shifted.

Rio Vista managed to climb all the way back to force extra innings where it scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.

Tyler Blanchard wasn’t too shabby starting on the mound for Prescott, allowing five hits and three runs while fanning five. At the dish, Kingston Douthit, JT Schwartz, Macgraw VanWormer, and Luke Mckown were hot all night and recorded multiple hits each.

With the loss, Prescott is sent down to the loser’s bracket and will take on Canyon View, which lost to Arcadia in the second round of the winner’s bracket on Saturday. That game will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday.

“Obviously the team was real frustrated with the loss, so we’re trying to turn that around and harness that energy and go put it through somebody on Sunday night,” Prescott manager Marc VanWormer said.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

