Prescott Minor’s All-Stars stumble to open state tournament
Little League
TEMPE — The Prescott Minors All-Stars let one slip away from them as they were edged out by Rio Vista 12-11 on Friday for a not-so-ideal start to the state tournament in Tempe.
Prescott was on the wrong end of a game where one team is in control the whole way but ends up squandering the lead in the very end. The District 10 champs did well to keep Rio Vista, the champs from District 2, at bay for most of the game. Prescott was even on the verge of run-ruling them at the end of the fourth, but that was when momentum shifted.
Rio Vista managed to climb all the way back to force extra innings where it scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth.
Tyler Blanchard wasn’t too shabby starting on the mound for Prescott, allowing five hits and three runs while fanning five. At the dish, Kingston Douthit, JT Schwartz, Macgraw VanWormer, and Luke Mckown were hot all night and recorded multiple hits each.
With the loss, Prescott is sent down to the loser’s bracket and will take on Canyon View, which lost to Arcadia in the second round of the winner’s bracket on Saturday. That game will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday.
“Obviously the team was real frustrated with the loss, so we’re trying to turn that around and harness that energy and go put it through somebody on Sunday night,” Prescott manager Marc VanWormer said.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
14
|
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
|
SUN
14
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...