Obituary: Virginia Williams

Virginia Williams, 108, of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with her Lord July 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 22, 1910, to Rev. Charles Wesley and Ella Mills Holden of the Michigan Methodist Conference.

At an early age she was immersed in good music and literature. Starting piano lessons at four years of age, she was teaching piano and performing on piano at age twelve. She enjoyed speaking in public, acting in plays and doing creative writing. After graduating from Albion College at 19 years of age, she continued graduate studies at Northwestern University, University of Michigan, Universities in Denver and Chicago, University of Southern California, Middlebury and University of Illinois. Virginia married her husband, Earl Williams, in 1968 in Macomb, Illinois. In 1969 she accepted an invitation to join the founding faculty of Yavapai Community College as History Department Chair. This opportunity satisfied a dream of theirs to move west and Prescott became their home. Virginia was a member of Prescott United Methodist Church serving as leader of the Prayer & Study Group and a member of PEO Chapter FE.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl. She is survived by step-daughter, Julie Jett, several step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life well be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley St. Memorials may be made to the PUMC Piano Maintenance Fund. A big “THANK YOU” to all the caregivers at Welcome Home Residential Adult Care where she spent her last years. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.