Obituary: Virginia Williams
Virginia Williams, 108, of Prescott, Arizona, went to be with her Lord July 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 22, 1910, to Rev. Charles Wesley and Ella Mills Holden of the Michigan Methodist Conference.
At an early age she was immersed in good music and literature. Starting piano lessons at four years of age, she was teaching piano and performing on piano at age twelve. She enjoyed speaking in public, acting in plays and doing creative writing. After graduating from Albion College at 19 years of age, she continued graduate studies at Northwestern University, University of Michigan, Universities in Denver and Chicago, University of Southern California, Middlebury and University of Illinois. Virginia married her husband, Earl Williams, in 1968 in Macomb, Illinois. In 1969 she accepted an invitation to join the founding faculty of Yavapai Community College as History Department Chair. This opportunity satisfied a dream of theirs to move west and Prescott became their home. Virginia was a member of Prescott United Methodist Church serving as leader of the Prayer & Study Group and a member of PEO Chapter FE.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl. She is survived by step-daughter, Julie Jett, several step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life well be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley St. Memorials may be made to the PUMC Piano Maintenance Fund. A big “THANK YOU” to all the caregivers at Welcome Home Residential Adult Care where she spent her last years. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
14
|
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
|
SUN
14
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
14
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
MON
15
|
Monday Night Movies
|
MON
15
|
Potter’s House Music & Films,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...