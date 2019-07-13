Obituary: Helen (Sue) Margaret Fritz Chambers
Helen (Sue) Margaret Fritz Chambers was called to her eternal home on June 23, 2019. She was 96 years old and a resident of Prescott since 1987. Sue was born on Long Island, NY to Helen and Harold Fritz.
She loved to travel, taking a job in Saudi Arabia at the age of 27. From there she also visited Jerusalem, Egypt, Italy and England. Sue was in San Francisco, where she met the love of her life, Loyd G. Chambers. After getting married in Reno, they moved to Southern California and raised a family later retiring in Prescott, AZ.
Sue was active in the NewComer’s club, volunteered many years for the Prescott police department, was active with the American Legion, and volunteered at the Smoki Museum.
Sue began tap dancing when she was 72 and was well known at Summer’s DanceWorks until her final performance at the age of 94.
Some of the places Sue traveled to were Iceland, Wales, Hawaii, Africa, New Zealand and at age 92 she went to Cuba. Her long-time friend, Chuck White, accompanied Sue on many travels around the United States, including Alaska. Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Loyd Chambers, and great grandson, Anthony Flores. Sue is survived by her sister Eleanor Kilcommons, also Sue’s four children and their spouses: Teri and James Lindenberger, Gail and James Smith, Jeff and Karen Chambers, and Barry and Linda Chambers. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 6 in Prescott AZ on July 28, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will be in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA, beside Loyd, on July 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, Sue requested donations to the American Legion Post 6 in Prescott, AZ.
Information provided by survivors.
