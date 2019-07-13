OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 14
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Helen (Sue) Margaret Fritz Chambers

Helen (Sue) Margaret Fritz Chambers

Helen (Sue) Margaret Fritz Chambers

Originally Published: July 13, 2019 9:47 p.m.

Helen (Sue) Margaret Fritz Chambers was called to her eternal home on June 23, 2019. She was 96 years old and a resident of Prescott since 1987. Sue was born on Long Island, NY to Helen and Harold Fritz.

She loved to travel, taking a job in Saudi Arabia at the age of 27. From there she also visited Jerusalem, Egypt, Italy and England. Sue was in San Francisco, where she met the love of her life, Loyd G. Chambers. After getting married in Reno, they moved to Southern California and raised a family later retiring in Prescott, AZ.

Sue was active in the NewComer’s club, volunteered many years for the Prescott police department, was active with the American Legion, and volunteered at the Smoki Museum.

Sue began tap dancing when she was 72 and was well known at Summer’s DanceWorks until her final performance at the age of 94.

Some of the places Sue traveled to were Iceland, Wales, Hawaii, Africa, New Zealand and at age 92 she went to Cuba. Her long-time friend, Chuck White, accompanied Sue on many travels around the United States, including Alaska. Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Loyd Chambers, and great grandson, Anthony Flores. Sue is survived by her sister Eleanor Kilcommons, also Sue’s four children and their spouses: Teri and James Lindenberger, Gail and James Smith, Jeff and Karen Chambers, and Barry and Linda Chambers. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 6 in Prescott AZ on July 28, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will be in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA, beside Loyd, on July 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, Sue requested donations to the American Legion Post 6 in Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Helen Margaret Ashe
Obituary: Margaret S. Nolan
Obituary: Elizabeth Palmer Ruopp
Obituary: Virginia Sue Nordyke
Community News: 2011-2012 newly elected officers for Ernest A. Love Unit

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
14
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
SUN
14
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
15
Monday Night Movies
MON
15
Potter’s House Music & Films,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries