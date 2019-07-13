OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 14
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Blais Wight

Blais Wight

Blais Wight

Originally Published: July 13, 2019 9:51 p.m.

Blais Wight, 91 Years Young. Blais Wight born March 2, 1928, to Eliot and Ilsa Wight in Springfield, Massachusetts, passed July 3, 2019, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Blais served three years in the Massachusetts National Guard while attending and graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He was a conductor, composer and arranger. As well as being a great vocalist, he played guitar, stand-up bass, piano, saxophone and trumpet.

In the fall of 1950 Blais joined the crew of Brigantine Yankee. He traveled 40,000 miles around the world charting unexplored islands and exchanging cultural information for National Geographic.

Leaving the sea, Blais went west to fulfill his dream of becoming a cowboy. He learned and lived the life of a rancher and cowboy from the ground up, completely loving and embracing the lifestyle.

Blais was inducted into the Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

He came to the Prescott area in 1966 and entertained at the Pine Cone Inn five nights a week for 40 years.

Blais was a 45-year member of the Piano Technicians Guild as well as being a ham radio operator.

He was a member of the Elks and Moose and attended St. Germaine’s Catholic Church.

Having lived 91 years, he is survived by and pre-deceased by many family members and dear friends.

Leaving behind on this final journey are: Sonja Risley, his loving and caring sweetheart; his son, Lee Tipton Wight, Col. USAF Ret. (Brenda); two step-children, Peggy Jo Alexander (Typer) and James Potts (Erin). Special blended family: Mary Ann (Dan) Cummings, Jen Cummings, Josh Cummings (Melissa, Hailey and Wyatt), Jim Rousselle (Josie), Kassy Rousselle, Phil Rousselle (Cindy), Aleena Rousselle, Taylor Roberts, Pat Risley (Judy).

Blais and Sonja were blessed to have shared these last years together at their home in Prescott Valley.

A special thank-you to the Good Samaritan Society Hospice.

A private family funeral is pending.

A Celebration of Life to honor Blais will be Aug. 3 at the Moose Lodge in Prescott Valley.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Troubadour, model builder, collector ... <BR>Variety makes life worthwhile
Prescottonians reflect on a landmark making its comeback
Prescottonians reflect on a landmark making its comeback
Obituary: George Tyler MD
Obituary: Jeanne Daniels Wight

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
14
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels
SUN
14
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
14
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
MON
15
Monday Night Movies
MON
15
Potter’s House Music & Films,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries