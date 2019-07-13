Obituary: Blais Wight

Blais Wight, 91 Years Young. Blais Wight born March 2, 1928, to Eliot and Ilsa Wight in Springfield, Massachusetts, passed July 3, 2019, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Blais served three years in the Massachusetts National Guard while attending and graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He was a conductor, composer and arranger. As well as being a great vocalist, he played guitar, stand-up bass, piano, saxophone and trumpet.

In the fall of 1950 Blais joined the crew of Brigantine Yankee. He traveled 40,000 miles around the world charting unexplored islands and exchanging cultural information for National Geographic.

Leaving the sea, Blais went west to fulfill his dream of becoming a cowboy. He learned and lived the life of a rancher and cowboy from the ground up, completely loving and embracing the lifestyle.

Blais was inducted into the Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

He came to the Prescott area in 1966 and entertained at the Pine Cone Inn five nights a week for 40 years.

Blais was a 45-year member of the Piano Technicians Guild as well as being a ham radio operator.

He was a member of the Elks and Moose and attended St. Germaine’s Catholic Church.

Having lived 91 years, he is survived by and pre-deceased by many family members and dear friends.

Leaving behind on this final journey are: Sonja Risley, his loving and caring sweetheart; his son, Lee Tipton Wight, Col. USAF Ret. (Brenda); two step-children, Peggy Jo Alexander (Typer) and James Potts (Erin). Special blended family: Mary Ann (Dan) Cummings, Jen Cummings, Josh Cummings (Melissa, Hailey and Wyatt), Jim Rousselle (Josie), Kassy Rousselle, Phil Rousselle (Cindy), Aleena Rousselle, Taylor Roberts, Pat Risley (Judy).

Blais and Sonja were blessed to have shared these last years together at their home in Prescott Valley.

A special thank-you to the Good Samaritan Society Hospice.

A private family funeral is pending.

A Celebration of Life to honor Blais will be Aug. 3 at the Moose Lodge in Prescott Valley.

