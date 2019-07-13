Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop

Ocean Blue Car Washes to add 3 locations in Prescott Valley, Prescott

You could say that Prescott Valley and Prescott will soon be awash in Ocean Blue Car Washes.

The company, which currently runs three locations in Yavapai County with sites in Prescott Valley, Prescott and Cottonwood, is in the process of completing two more locations in Prescott Valley and another in Prescott.

Its current car washes stand at 7837 E. Highway 69, next to the Woody’s gas station in Prescott Valley, and at 1310 Iron Springs Road, near the intersection of Iron Springs and Gail Gardner Way.

Ocean Blue has nearly completed its car wash in front of Antelope Lanes bowling alley near the intersection of East Highway 69 and Prescott East Highway, which is scheduled to open this summer.

The other two locations are planned for a spot behind the Maverik gas station and convenience store north of the Walmart in Prescott Valley, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road, and a plot south of the Dutch Bros in Prescott, 3169 Willow Creek Road.

For more information about Ocean Blue Car Washes, visit oceanbluecarwash.com.

Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant still open at Frontier Village

In late June, a customer of Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant & Sushi

Bar expressed concern in an email about what happened to the restaurant’s location in the Frontier Village shopping center off of East Highway 69 in Prescott.

Originally, the restaurant sat next to Zeke’s Eatin’ Place. However, within the past month, Fujiyama relocated to another spot in the complex, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 15. That’s to the west and next door to the Verizon store, which had been a Blockbuster video store for years.

As for Fujiyama’s former location, a Chai’s Thai restaurant is poised to move into that spot at 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 37.

For more information about dining at Fujiyama, call 928-776-8659. The restaurant is closed on Mondays as well as the last Sunday of every month.

Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop offers rolled ice cream, flavored sodas

Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop, 3180 Willow Creek Road, Suite A3, opened in May and is next door to the Robeks and The Purple Cat Bookstore in the strip mall in front of Fry’s grocery store.

The shop sells rolled ice cream “made right in front of you” and “refreshing mixed drinks using your favorite soda,” the website prescottcreamery.com says (and this reporter has confirmed!).

Ice cream comes in eight flavor combinations, ranging from The Lion (vanilla ice cream with strawberries and banana) to The Badger (chocolate and vanilla ice cream topped with banana, whipped cream and chocolate chips).

Servers also will create a rolled blend that you can come up with using vanilla or chocolate ice cream, two items to mix in, and two toppings with whipped cream.

For more information on buying soda with different flavor and/or fruit combinations, visit prescottcreamery.com. Call 928-776-2994 or send an email through the website with questions.