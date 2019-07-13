OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 13
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop

Ocean Blue Car Wash
Photo by Doug Cook.

Ocean Blue Car Wash

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 5:27 p.m.

Ocean Blue Car Washes to add 3 locations in Prescott Valley, Prescott

You could say that Prescott Valley and Prescott will soon be awash in Ocean Blue Car Washes.

The company, which currently runs three locations in Yavapai County with sites in Prescott Valley, Prescott and Cottonwood, is in the process of completing two more locations in Prescott Valley and another in Prescott.

Its current car washes stand at 7837 E. Highway 69, next to the Woody’s gas station in Prescott Valley, and at 1310 Iron Springs Road, near the intersection of Iron Springs and Gail Gardner Way.

Ocean Blue has nearly completed its car wash in front of Antelope Lanes bowling alley near the intersection of East Highway 69 and Prescott East Highway, which is scheduled to open this summer.

The other two locations are planned for a spot behind the Maverik gas station and convenience store north of the Walmart in Prescott Valley, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road, and a plot south of the Dutch Bros in Prescott, 3169 Willow Creek Road.

For more information about Ocean Blue Car Washes, visit oceanbluecarwash.com.

Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant still open at Frontier Village

In late June, a customer of Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant & Sushi

photo

By Doug Cook

Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant

Bar expressed concern in an email about what happened to the restaurant’s location in the Frontier Village shopping center off of East Highway 69 in Prescott.

Originally, the restaurant sat next to Zeke’s Eatin’ Place. However, within the past month, Fujiyama relocated to another spot in the complex, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 15. That’s to the west and next door to the Verizon store, which had been a Blockbuster video store for years.

As for Fujiyama’s former location, a Chai’s Thai restaurant is poised to move into that spot at 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 37.

For more information about dining at Fujiyama, call 928-776-8659. The restaurant is closed on Mondays as well as the last Sunday of every month.

Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop offers rolled ice cream, flavored sodas

Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop, 3180 Willow Creek Road, Suite A3, opened in May and is next door to the Robeks and The Purple Cat Bookstore in the strip mall in front of Fry’s grocery store.

The shop sells rolled ice cream “made right in front of you” and “refreshing mixed drinks using your favorite soda,” the website prescottcreamery.com says (and this reporter has confirmed!).

photo

Chloe Carr creates a treat at Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop, located at 3180 Willow Creek Road, Suite A3, next door to the Robeks and The Purple Cat Bookstore in the strip mall in front of Fry’s grocery store. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Ice cream comes in eight flavor combinations, ranging from The Lion (vanilla ice cream with strawberries and banana) to The Badger (chocolate and vanilla ice cream topped with banana, whipped cream and chocolate chips).

Servers also will create a rolled blend that you can come up with using vanilla or chocolate ice cream, two items to mix in, and two toppings with whipped cream.

For more information on buying soda with different flavor and/or fruit combinations, visit prescottcreamery.com. Call 928-776-2994 or send an email through the website with questions.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NEED2KNOW: Fried bread restaurant opens; update on fate of old Classic Station Car Wash in Prescott; Goodwill Hiring Fest is May 4
Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins makes much-anticipated debut in PV
New Dewey-Humboldt ice cream and coffee caf&#233; a perfect blend for winter weather
Need2Know: Krispy Kreme bails on PV; Western Heritage Foundation filling vacancy on Whiskey Row; car wash developments in PV; new Alfonso’s in Prescott
July 17 event features ice cream and 'upcycled' art

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
13
Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale
SAT
13
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
13
A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison
SAT
13
Family Storytime
SAT
13
The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries