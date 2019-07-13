OFFERS
Sun, July 14
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Movies at Prescott Valley Public Library: 'The Public' July 15

A still image from “The Public” featuring Emilio Estevez as Stuart Goodson and Che “Rhymefest” Smith as Big George. "The Public" title is a reference to a public library in Cincinnati. When an Arctic cold freezes the city, a group of homeless people decide to hold an "occupy" movement and camp out in the library. (Universal Pictures)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 10:20 p.m.

THE PUBLIC Official Trailer (2019) Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin Movie HD by Rapid Trailer

Come watch The Public, starring Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E Skoog Blvd on Monday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Rated PG-13.

This is a free event and no registration is required.

For more information call 928-759-3040

7401 Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

