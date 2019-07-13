Movies at Prescott Valley Public Library: 'The Public' July 15

Come watch The Public, starring Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E Skoog Blvd on Monday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Rated PG-13.

This is a free event and no registration is required.

For more information call 928-759-3040

