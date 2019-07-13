OFFERS
Mom charged for driving with kids in pool atop SUV

The Audi passenger car with the pool on the roof of the vehicle where two children were seen sitting inside. (Dixon, Illinois Police Department)

The Audi passenger car with the pool on the roof of the vehicle where two children were seen sitting inside. (Dixon, Illinois Police Department)

mugshot photo
By Monica Brabant
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 11:50 p.m.

DIXON, Ill. – It's okay to take the kids to the pool in your car, it's not okay to take the kids in the pool on your car.

According to the Dixon, Illinois Police Department Facebook page, they received a complaint from a concerned citizen about an Audi passenger car driving with children inside of a pool that was on the roof of the vehicle.

Officers were able to catch up to the car, which in fact, did have a blue inflatable pool on the roof with two children inside, police stated. After pulling over the driver it was discovered she put her two daughters inside the empty pool to hold it down one their drive home.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, age 49, of Dixon, Illinois was placed under arrest for two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct. (Dixon, Illinois Police Department)

Yeager was placed under arrest for two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct. Yeager was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under 16.

