Last hurrah on deck for Prescott Major’s All-Stars as state tournament nears
Little League
PRESCOTT — Just like they showed in the District 10 tournament a couple weeks back, the Prescott Little League Major’s All-Stars are a force to be reckoned with. However, can manager Terry Magnett and his core group of players finally capture a state championship since this will be this team’s last chance to do so?
Magnett has led this same group of players to three consecutive District 10 titles the last few seasons and made a couple good runs in the state tournament. Two years ago in the Minor’s division, Prescott placed third in state and finished eighth last year in the 11U division.
Considering that the team is coming off a district win where they outscored their opponents 47-4 and didn’t commit a single error in four games, they certainly look like the strongest and most disciplined squad Magnett has ever fielded.
“The boys have been extremely excited to win district again but they know that the state tournament is whole different level from being here the last couple years,” Magnett said. “But I really like the way they have focused at practice, and the effort that they’ve put in, and the attention to detail they’ve put in.”
After taking the district championship game on June 30, Prescott was able to get a few practices in before they were given the Fourth of July weekend off. Since then, they have been practicing Monday through Saturday until they open the double-elimination state tournament on Monday.
Even though Magnett did not want to reveal his Game 1 starter, he said he’s going to ride with what worked so well in the district tournament. Cooper Kasun, Zane Gaul, Cooper Magnett and Ethan Warren will most likely see some time on the mound. Adrian Sanderford could also possibly be at the forefront of the rotation considering he pitched a no-hitter in the district championship game against Chino Valley.
“At this point, we’ve been pitching our pitchers every couple of days, trying to keep them as sharp as possible,” Magnett said. “We’ve been doing lots of inter-squad scrimmages and have tried to create game-like situations as much as possible so hopefully when we get to state, we won’t miss a beat.”
All 12 players will be available for Prescott and while some of them are nursing a few bumps and bruises, there no major injuries that will seemingly keep anyone out. With everyone healthy, the state title is ripe for the taking and Prescott is in prime position to finish their swan song as champions.
“This is our last go-around, going to state and the boys are working extremely hard to really try to do their very best and give it their best shot,” Magnett said. “The biggest thing is just we’re really working hard on the fundamentals and continuing to play the game with confidence.”
Prescott will face off against Tempe South from District 13 on Monday at 8 p.m. The winner and loser of that game will respectively take on the winner and loser from the Lake Havasu-West Flagstaff match-up.
All state tournament games will be held at Southside Park in Kingman.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
