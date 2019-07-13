OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 13
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams' bid for 24th Slam
Tennis

Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams during the women's singles final on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Romania's Simona Halep poses with the trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams during the women's singles final on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 11:02 a.m.

WIMBLEDON, England — Clutching her trophy 20 minutes after becoming Wimbledon's champion, Simona Halep checked out the board inside Centre Court that lists tournament winners. Below all of the mentions of Serena Williams, her opponent in Saturday's final, there already was inscribed: "Miss S. Halep."

Halep was not concerned with preventing Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning her first at the All England Club. And she played pretty much perfectly.

On top of her game right from start to finish, Halep overwhelmed Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion for her second major championship. The whole thing took less than an hour as Williams lost her third Slam final in a row as she tries to equal Margaret Court's record for most major trophies in tennis history.

"I'm very sure," Halep said, "that was the best match of my life."

The No. 7-seeded Romanian made a mere three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.

Not bad for someone who has been frank about how jittery she has gotten in past big matches and began the day having lost nine of 10 matchups against Williams. But after losing each of her first three major finals, Halep now has won two straight, including at last year's French Open.

"She literally played out of her mind. Congratulations, Simona," Williams said during the trophy ceremony. "It was a little bit 'a deer in the headlights' for me."

Williams also lost in straight sets against Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final a year ago, and against Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open last September.

"I just have to figure out a way to win a final," Williams said.

The 37-year-old American hasn't won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, when she set the professional-era record of 23 Grand Slam championships (Court won 13 of her titles against amateur competition).

Williams was pregnant when she won in Australia and then took more than a year off the tour; her daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017.

Since returning to tennis, Williams has dealt with injuries but still managed to remain among the game's elite. In part because of a bad left knee, she only had played 12 matches all season until Wimbledon.

"Just got to keep fighting," Williams said, "and just keep trying."

photo

United States' Serena Williams wipes her face during the women's singles final against Romania's Simona Halep on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019.(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Didn't take long on Saturday for the 27-year-old Halep to demonstrate this was not going to be easy for Williams.

Not by any means.

Showing off the talents and traits that once lifted her to No. 1 in the rankings, Halep never really gave Williams a chance to get into the match.

"I've always been intimidated a little bit when I faced Serena. She's an inspiration for everyone and the model for everyone," Halep said. "Today, I decided before the match that I'm going to focus on myself and on the final of (a) Grand Slam, not on her. That's why I was able to play my best, to be relaxed, and to be able to be positive and confident against her."

Halep tracked down everything, as is her wont. She didn't merely play defense, though, managing to go from retrieving an apparent point-ending stroke by Williams to lashing a winner of her own in a blink.

"I was over-hitting it, trying to go for too much," Williams said. "She was getting just a tremendous amount of balls back."

Her returns were exceptional, repeatedly getting back serves that left Williams' racket at 115 mph or more.

On this cloudy, cool afternoon, with the temperature in the low 70s (low 20s Celsius), Halep began with a pair of service breaks and even delivered the match's first ace, at 106 mph, which put her out front 4-0 after 11 astonishing minutes.

Halep won 14 of the first 18 points, with many in the crowd roaring for each of the rare ones that went Williams' way. Halep produced eight winners before a single unforced error, avoiding a miscue until the seventh game.

Williams, in stark contrast, came out looking a bit tight, short-arming shots and accumulating nine unforced errors before conjuring up a single winner. She spoke after her semifinal victory about trying to remain calm on court, and that she did, even in the face of a player who was at her very best.

Williams would place a hand on her hip. Or put a palm up and look at her guest box, as if thinking, "What can I do?" Williams' greatest show of emotion came after she stretched for a forehand volley winner on the second set's second point. She leaned forward and yelled, "Come on!"

But the comeback never came. Halep broke to lead 3-2 in that set when Williams pushed a backhand long, and there wasn't much left from there.

Halep only had been as far as the semifinals once at Wimbledon until now. But she was determined to change that and said she told the locker-room attendants at the beginning of the tournament she wanted to grab a title to earn lifetime membership in the All England Club.

"So here I am," she said Saturday, the fortnight done, her trophy won. "It was one of my motivations before this tournament. So now I am happy."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Not about 24’: Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final
Venus Rising: Williams back in Grand Slam semis
Even without Serena, Aussie Open women’s field still tough
With 19 aces, gutsy comeback, Serena reaches Wimbledon semis
Williams wins Wimbledon for Serena Slam; Grand Slam next?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
13
Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale
SAT
13
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
13
A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison
SAT
13
Family Storytime
SAT
13
The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries