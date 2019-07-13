Aviation professor promotes flight by giving free rides in experimental aircraft

Ever since he was a little kid learning about the moon landing, Sean Jeralds aspired to be in command of the first mission to Mars.

“As I was growing up, the Apollo program had just wound down, so that was what I wanted to do,” he said.

The way to achieve that at the time was to complete 2,000 hours of high-performance jet flying and an engineering degree.

So in 1996, he came to Prescott from his hometown in Indiana to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). The plan was to graduate with the engineering degree and then fly fighter jets for the Indiana Air National Guard.

Right before he graduated with the degree, he interviewed with the Air Force. Everything looked good until his medical examination indicated he has a color vision deficiency he didn’t know about.

“I’m not color blind, but my level is called red/green color confusion,” Jeralds said.

He later proved to the Federal Aviation Administration that he could see aviation red, white and green, which allowed him to receive a flying waiver, but it wasn’t good enough for the military.

“So I had to come up with plan B,” Jeralds said.

Needing a job, he stumbled into flight instruction and found he really enjoyed it.

“I got to learn a lot about airplanes, and I got to share aviation with those interested in it,” he said.

After about six years working as both a flight instructor at ERAU and a firefighter with the Prescott Fire Department, he left firefighting to become ERAU’s chief flight instructor.

It was around this time that he started contributing to a nationwide project that eventually won a Collier Trophy, a recognition presented only for the greatest of achievements in aeronautics or astronautics in America with respect to improving the performance, efficiency and safety of air or space vehicles.

That project was the development of ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast) technology. The technology, which as of 2020 is required to be in all aircrafts that fly in controlled airspace, improves real-time views of aviation traffic using GPS.

“I helped to advocate for that and helped trigger the national deployment of this stuff,” Jeralds said.

Shortly after working on this project, he left ERAU’s flight line in 2006 and became an associate dean on the campus before teaching full time in the classroom in 2009.

Now 55 years old, Jeralds continues to teach at the university while pursuing several other passions.

One he marvels at almost every day is his ability to take people on free flights in an experimental aircraft he built about seven years ago.

Called a Breezy, the aircraft looks more like something the Wright brothers would have built at the birth of aviation than what now cruises over the Prescott area.

The no-cockpit, high-wing pusher aircraft was originally designed in 1964, and about 1,000 have been built. To Jeralds’ knowledge, only three are in Arizona and he has the only one in the Prescott area.

“It’s just simply amazing,” Jeralds said.

The first person he ever took for a ride in it was his old friend Dave Roy, a fellow pilot who used to work for Guidance Aviation in Prescott and now works for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Roy had flown in plenty of aircraft before, but nothing quite like this.

“It’s like sitting on a 15,000-foot telephone pole,” Roy said. “It’s very different, because you’re just out there in the breeze.”

Jeralds has since taken more than 500 people for flights in the aircraft free of charge.

“All Breezy rides are always free,” Jeralds said. “They have to be because of federal regulations. Having said that, it’s still a safe aircraft. It just doesn’t meet the same rules that a brand new airplane

from Piper or Cessna has to meet.”

While the frequent free rides he gives to people of all ages could come off as some form of goodwill effort, he’s quick to admit how much he simply loves doing it for his own satisfaction.

“It’s pure selfishness, because I get to go fly and share that amazement,” he said.

FUTURE AMBITION

One of Jeralds’ future ambitions is to bring back the Vought V-173, also known as the “Flying Flapjack.” The Navy built only one of the aircraft in the 1940s before the project was scrapped for jet engines.

Its notable characteristics are its ability to carry heavy loads at moderate speeds and land on about 20 feet of runway.

“I want to build it for backcountry aviation jobs, where you can carry stuff and land it anywhere,” Jeralds said.

If done properly, he believes the V-173 could change aviation, so he hopes to one day start a company that builds it.

In the meantime, he intends to continue living out his joyful life in Prescott with his longtime significant other, Linda Miller, and sharing his love for all things aviation — especially the Breezy.

“It’s a disease, but the cool thing is I get to infect others,” Jeralds said. “And I know I’ve done it right when we land and somebody says ‘I’ve got to get me one of these.’ ”