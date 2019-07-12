OFFERS
Traffic signal repairs start July 17 at Glassford Hill-Lakeshore Drive intersection

A dump truck’s raised bed damaged the traffic signal and mast arm at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Glassford Hill Road on Monday, June 24. (Julio Campos/Courtesy)

A dump truck’s raised bed damaged the traffic signal and mast arm at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Glassford Hill Road on Monday, June 24. (Julio Campos/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 12, 2019 5:21 p.m.

Repair work on the traffic signal at Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley will begin Wednesday, July 17.

A dump truck with its bed raised hit the signal and mast arm while making a right turn from Lakeshore to Glassford Hill Road on June 24, causing heavy damage to the light.

The town, with a cooperative agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, obtained materials and contracts for removal of the damaged fixtures and installation of temporary signals. Permanent repairs will be completed within 30 days.

The cost to repair the damaged signal and mast arm is $65,000.

On Wednesday, July 17, workers will pour a new concrete base that requires five days to cure, after which new signal equipment will be installed. The new signal should be operational by Monday, July 22.

While repairs are underway, drivers and pedestrians are asked to use extra caution in this area. For more information, call Public Works at 928-759-3070.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

