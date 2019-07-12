OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 12
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market

A for-sale sign went up recently outside the U.S. Post Office building in downtown Prescott. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A for-sale sign went up recently outside the U.S. Post Office building in downtown Prescott. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: July 12, 2019 10:07 p.m.

It hasn’t come as a complete surprise to the community, but recent developments have confirmed it: The historic U.S. Post Office building in downtown Prescott is definitely on the market.

City officials point out that the building had been shown by real estate agents a number of times over the past several months, indicating that the property was for sale earlier in the year.

Those showings came in the wake of a presentation by a U.S. Postal Service official to the Prescott City Council in November 2018 about the possible sale of the building.

On Nov. 27, Sandra Rybicki, a Texas-based real estate specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, told the council that the Postal Service “is always looking for ways to reduce costs, consolidate operations.”

Her public presentation occurred several weeks after Mayor Greg Mengarelli had received a letter from the Postal Service stating, “The Postal Service is considering relocation because the current location is larger than is typically required to conduct our ongoing operations.”

At the Nov. 27 meeting, council members appeared to view the sale of the building as inevitable. Much of the discussion focused on future uses of the building.

Still, local residents have expressed some surprise at the recent appearance of a “for sale” sign on the building.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the sign does not indicate a change in the building’s status.

“We checked with the real estate company, and nothing has changed, except that they decided to put a sign up,” Heiney stated in a recent email.

The building is listed by the JLL commercial real estate firm. An agent with the company referred all questions about the pending sale to Rod Spurgeon with the U.S. Postal Service’s Corporate Communications.

Spurgeon said in a Thursday, July 11, email that the real estate team is taking offers on the property, and that interested parties can submit a bid to the broker.

“We do not have a price for the building in the listing,” Spurgeon said.

In November, Rybicki told the council that a number of issues were still being reviewed. Among them was finding a new location for a downtown-area post office.

This week, Spurgeon said, “As for relocating our retail operations, we do not currently have a specific site identified.”

Meanwhile, Spurgeon said, “We are looking at locations close to the existing facility, but will also consider a sale/leaseback where we lease a portion of the current building for our operations.”

A four-page listing brochure describes the 1931 building as containing three stories plus a full basement. It sits on 16,260 square feet of land, and contains 25,778 square feet of rentable space within its levels.

The listing also mentions the building’s “two-story interior courtroom.”

The terms for purchase of the unpriced building are cash, and tours are available immediately.

The building’s architecture is described as “an example of Beaux-Arts classicism.” The listing adds: “By 1931, this style had essentially been abandoned nationally for all but official structures. As such, the building is a rare and architecturally excellent example of the last phase of the Beaux-Arts style.”

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property comes with seven employee parking spaces and six municipal spaces, according to the listing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Goodwin Street Post Office could be sold
Key downtown parcels could be changing hands soon
Letter: Use empty post office for more courtrooms
Federal trials in post office building on hold: Roof leaks, water seepage trigger environmental inspection
Yavapai County post offices avoid USPS closure list

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
12
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
FRI
12
Conversational Spanish
FRI
12
The Desert Southwest author presentation,
FRI
12
Prescott Indivisible general meeting,
FRI
12
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries